Wenger to use £100k-a-week frontman in semi-swap deal as Arsenal seek discount on £60m and £100m+ transfer targets

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful of getting a discount on one of their major summer transfer targets by using Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in any potential deal.

The London Evening Standard, who claim that Giroud currently earns £100,000 per week, name Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette as the main men on Gunners manager Arsene Wenger’s attacking shortlist.

Arsenal have already had an £87m bid rejected for Monaco forward Mbappe, who will likely cost more than £100m, per Standard Sport, while Lyon star Lacazette is priced at around £60m.

Giroud, who will celebrate his 31st birthday in September, was unable to command a regular place in Arsenal’s starting XI last season.

His value is undoubtably much lower than both Mbappe and Lacazette’s, but he has a strong scoring record in Ligue 1 and could therefore appeal to Monaco or Lyon.

However, Standard Sport question whether Giroud, who fired Montpellier to the Ligue 1 title with 21 goals in the 2011-12 season, would be interested in replacing Mbappe or Lacazette.

Giroud has also been linked with Marseille and Standard Sport suggest that the Stade Velodrome could be Giroud’s preferred destination were he to return to France.