AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma replacement list, €15m exit close but key meeting for next signing

AC Milan have reportedly begun the process of finding a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma after he turned down their contract extension on Thursday.

CEO Marco Fassone held a hastily arranged press conference on Thursday evening to confirm that the 18-year-old had rejected their contract offer, and so now he has 12 months remaining on his current deal.

It remains to be seen whether or not he stays and either plays or sits in the stands or if he is sold immediately, but as reported by MilanNews.it, plans are underway to bring in a replacement.

According to the report, there are up to five candidates in the running, with Neto, Mattia Perin, Alex Meret, Pepe Reina and Iker Casillas all possible signings this summer.

Neto may well be the favourite at this point as he has previously worked with Vincenzo Montella and would be available for around €10m, but there is also a popular alternative, which is unlikely, with Milan youngster Alessandro Plizzari touted as a possible future star.

Much like how Donnarumma was given an opportunity at a young age, many supporters on social media have been calling for the 17-year-old to be given the chance to step up.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato report that M’Baye Niang is edging closer to a move to Everton, with the Toffees set to splash out €15m plus bonuses on the winger.

With the 22-year-old tipped to undergo his medical too, it looks as though Milan will start to balance the books a little this summer with Montella evidently having no space for him in the squad after sending him out on loan for the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that Andrea Conti is expected to take a step closer to completing his move to Milan, with his agent set to meet with Atalanta again on Friday to reiterate his desire to leave and to wear the Rossoneri shirt next season.

With the key additions that the club are making coupled with the general feeling that Milan are finally moving in the right direction, it makes Donnarumma’s decision all the more puzzling but it looks as though Milan will waste little time in moving on.