Arsenal set to make whopping £100m+ bid, will offer striker in exchange for top target

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a new bid for Kylian Mbappe, a staggering offer of £100m+ and they’re ready to throw Olivier Giroud in too.

The 18-year-old has emerged as the most in-demand player in Europe, as he enjoyed a stunning campaign last year with the Ligue 1 champions.

After scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, the French international has firmly established himself as a top player, with plenty of room for improvement ahead too.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Arsenal want to sign him, but ultimately few will likely believe the link given the numbers involved in the report from The Sun.

It’s noted that Wenger has already had an £87m rejected before he later launched a £121.8m bid, but it looks as though he’s ready to include Giroud in the offer in order to try and sweeten the deal and prise Mbappe away from Monaco.

Given his traditional level of spending and the lack of big-money signings that Arsenal have made over the years, it’s really difficult to see how this will come to fruition.

There’s no denying that Arsenal are looking in the right place and that compared to the interested parties such as Real Madrid they could offer Mbappe a central role in their plans which could be an appealing factor as regular playing time will be crucial for him at this stage.

However, it’s very difficult to see them competing on a financial level. Nevertheless, this report would suggest that they’re ready to go all out for the Frenchman, and it’s certainly warranted as he has now shown at club and international level that he can produce the goods and is just at the start of what should be a long and successful career at the top.