Five destinations as €14.7m tax controversy spells end for Real Madrid superstar in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to leave Real Madrid amid accusations of defrauding the authorities over his tax liabilities.

The Portuguese superstar is currently preparing for the Confederations Cup off the back of another successful season in which he lifted the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy.

Having signed a new long-term deal with Los Blancos last year, he had been expected to see out the remaining years of his career with the Spanish giants.

However, as reported by The Telegraph, via A Bola in Portugal, it’s claimed that he has made an “irreversible” decision to leave the club, alerting several European giants over his possible availability.

In contrast, it’s also added in the report that he has denied the tax accusations of him defrauding the authorities out of €14.7m, and has informed his teammates of what he intends to do moving forward.

Nevertheless, it’s not enough to stop the speculation that will start flying around now, as ultimately he has been linked with every club in Europe with the financial strength to potentially prise him away from the Bernabeu.

The Independent have put together a list of possible destinations for Ronaldo this summer, if he does indeed go through with the decision to move on, as suggested by the reports.

A return to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, LA Galaxy, China and Monaco are all listed as possibilities, although perhaps Monaco is a bit more tongue in cheek given that he wouldn’t have any issues with tax there.

All the clubs listed either have the resources or way of life that would suit the Euro 2016 winner, and so if it becomes apparent that he wants to leave the Spanish capital, then there are certainly going to be offers on the table for him.