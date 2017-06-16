Jose Mourinho sets deadline for €55m second major Man Utd summer signing

Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed the Man Utd hierarchy that he wants them to seal the deal for Ivan Perisic before they leave for their pre-season tour in July.

The Portuguese tactician will hope to have as many pieces in place in his squad as early as possible with Victor Lindelof joining the Red Devils earlier this week.

It appears as though he wants Perisic to be the next arrival, although as reported by ESPN FC, Inter are refusing to lower their €55m demands for the Croatian international.

The 28-year-old is clearly seen as an important player to add to the squad, but while United aren’t willing to go above €40m, it seems as though they’ve reached an impasse with Inter over a possible deal.

Nevertheless, The Sun claim that Mourinho has laid down the gauntlet as he has run out of patience by insisting that he wants Perisic in the squad before they leave for their pre-season tour of the USA next month.

United’s first pre-season game is against LA Galaxy on July 15, and so there is certainly now fresh impetus to speed things up and try to reach an agreement with Inter if possible.

The former Wolfsburg star had a solid season last year, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances for the Nerazzurri, and in truth, there’s a lot to like about his game from a Man Utd perspective.

He’ll offer pace, movement, goals and great work ethic which will all be needed by Mourinho next season onwards, but time will tell whether or not this deadline sticks, and importantly, whether or not Perisic and Inter can be convinced to swiftly reach a deal and push the transfer through before the US tour.