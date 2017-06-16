Staggering €60m Chelsea bid still not enough to convince Euro giants to sell

Chelsea have reportedly had a sensational €60m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly rejected, as the Serie A outfit don’t want to sell.

The commanding centre-half would be an absolute dream for Antonio Conte in the heart of his defence next season, as he is arguably perfect for the Premier League.

Having established himself as a key part of Napoli’s success in recent years, his powerful presence, positioning, aerial ability and pace all make him stand out and it’s no surprise at all that Conte would want to add him to his Chelsea squad.

According to TMW, that’s reflected in this reported €60m bid as it shows how keen the Italian tactician is on Koulibaly, but it’s added that Napoli are set to reject it as they’re not willing to sell him.

It’s no real surprise as if Maurizio Sarri and his men have ambitions of winning the Serie A title next season and beyond, then he needs to keep the top players at the club moving forward and continue to build.

In contrast, despite winning the Premier League title last season, Chelsea will be out to strengthen their squad in the coming months as Conte looks to defend that title and also attack the Champions League next season.

John Terry bid farewell at the end of last season, while Kurt Zouma, Nathan Ake and Andreas Christensen will all be keen to step up and prove to the club that they don’t need to sign anyone else. It looks as though they might not succeed, as the search seemingly continues for defensive reinforcements.