Tottenham injury news: Broken arm will force influential ace to miss start of next season

Tottenham ace Heung-Min Son will reportedly have to undergo surgery after he sustained a fractured right arm in South Korea’s World Cup qualifier loss to Qatar this week.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar season last year, playing a pivotal role for Mauricio Pochettino’s side with 21 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, news that he could now be sidelined for the start of next season will be a major blow for Spurs, with the club confirming that he will go under the knife after suffering the broken arm while in action for South Korea.

Son was replaced in the first half in Doha after clashing with Mohammed Musa, and as per The Sun, he will have surgery on Friday to help speed up his recovery.

“The South Korea international sustained the injury after landing on his arm during his national team’s World Cup qualifying match against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, with further assessment and scans confirming that he has sustained a fracture,” Tottenham confirmed in a statement.

“Son will continue to be monitored by our medical staff ahead of a return to action next season.”

Son will now miss the International Champions Cup where Spurs will take on Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Manchester City, while the new Premier League campaign starts on August 12 away at Newcastle, and he’ll be absent too.

Furthermore, as he now looks set to miss out on pre-season, he’ll be way behind in fitness terms for a while in the early stages of the season and it’s a really disappointing blow for all concerned as Tottenham will hope to hit the ground running next year to build on their progress last season.