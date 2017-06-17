£175m-rated Man Utd target set for showdown talks as exit speculation gathers pace

Man Utd could be set for a major transfer boost as Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent will reportedly hold showdown talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The Portuguese international sent shockwaves around Europe on Friday, as speculation rapidly suggested that he was ready to quit the Spanish giants amid allegations of tax fraud.

In turn, as reported by The Sun, his agent Jorge Mendes is now set to meet with Perez as Madrid unsurprisingly desperately try to find a solution to the issue and ensure that Ronaldo stays.

The 32-year-old has been accused of defrauding the Spanish authorities out of £13m in tax, and the situation has become more tense as he believes that the club have distanced themselves from him rather than look to protect and offer him help.

It’s added in the report that Ronaldo is said to favour a return to Man Utd over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with Marca suggesting that a bid of £175m could be enough to convince Madrid to sell him if there is no way of convincing him to stay.

The battle is now seemingly on for potential suitors for Ronaldo, as what seemed to be a fanciful idea not so long ago, is a really serious possibility as he could now turn his back on Los Blancos.

Despite winning another La Liga title and Champions League trophy last season, coupled with countless individual accolades coming his way during his time in Spain, this latest controversy has seemingly fractured the relationship between player and club.

As a result, these reported showdown talks between Mendes and Perez will be absolutely crucial to determining the next step the two parties take.