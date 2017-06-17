26-goal Chelsea star loanee could face another year in Championship

Chelsea are likely to send promising youngster Tammy Abraham out on loan again next season, with reports claiming he could be bound for Hull City.

The 19-year-old had a great season last year, scoring 26 goals in 48 appearances for Bristol City as he emerged as one of the top players in the Championship.

However, with a lack of immediate opportunities at Stamford Bridge, he’ll likely have to make do with another loan move elsewhere next season and there isn’t a shortage of interested parties.

According to The Sun, he had been close to a move to Newcastle United while Brighton were also keen which suggested that he could gain Premier League experience next season which would undoubtedly be preferable in the next stage of his development.

It’s now suggested though that Chelsea could send him to Hull, with Roman Abramovich potentially doing his old friend Leonid Slutsky a favour after the Russian tactician was appointed new Hull boss earlier this month.

While Abraham is said to want Premier League football next season, Chelsea’s ultimate priority will be to find him a spot on a team where he is guaranteed regular playing time.

There’s little sense in sending him to Newcastle or Brighton if he will spend time sitting on the bench, as he might as well stay at Stamford Bridge to do that with the added benefit of training with world class players on a daily basis.

As a result, Hull could now emerge as the best option and it remains to be seen for Slutsky if he will be handed an early boost. Unfortunately though, it’s unlikely a decision will be made now until after the U21s European Championship where Abraham is on duty with England.