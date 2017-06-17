Arsenal close to satisfying £50m+ demands for prolific Euro striker, two major problems remain

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on making a satisfactory bid to prise Alexandre Lacazette away from Lyon, but there are still major obstacles.

The 26-year-old is seemingly ready to leave the Ligue 1 outfit after proving all he can in France, as he has bagged 2o-plus league goals in the last three consecutive seasons.

Last season was his most prolific campaign yet as he scored 37 goals in 45 outings, and so now is really the time for an interested party to strike.

As per The Telegraph, he had been expected to join Atletico Madrid this summer, but after their transfer ban was upheld, it ended the chances of that being a solution.

In turn, it’s added that Arsene Wenger is ready to pay something close to the £50m plus add ons that he was quoted for the French international, although the lack of Champions League football and Lyon’s desire to not sell could yet prove to be very problematic in this ongoing saga that still isn’t close to being resolved.

With Alexis Sanchez having just 12 months remaining on his current contract, Arsenal may be forced into signing a replacement for him sooner rather than later. Lacazette would undoubtedly fill that void, but it seems neither he nor Lyon are entirely convinced by Arsenal as of yet.

It promises to be an important summer for Wenger and the Gunners, as after missing out on the top four last season and failing to compete for the major honours aside from the FA Cup, coupled with the signing of his new contract, fans will be expecting serious activity in the transfer market and some significant signings to improve the squad.