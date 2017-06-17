Arsenal transfer news: £15m ace target for PL rivals, misfit has two offers as Gunners stint looks over

Arsenal have been linked with making several new signings this summer, but it appears as though there will be a few heading in the opposite direction too.

After another underwhelming campaign in which they finished out of the top four but added some late cheer with an FA Cup triumph, Arsene Wenger is expected to make changes this summer.

He’s already snapped up Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, and while others are expected to follow the Bosnian international through the entrance door at the Emirates, Wenger will have to balance that out with some departures too.

According to The Daily Mail, the first to potentially go could be defender Calum Chambers, with Everton ready to make a move for the £15m-rated ace if they fail in their pursuit of Burnley star Michael Keane.

Chambers spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, and although he couldn’t prevent them from being relegated, he did enough to take positives away from the spell.

However, while it’s claimed that Arsenal would prefer to send him out on loan again, they won’t stop him from leaving on a permanent basis if the deal is right and it seems as though a £15m fee from Everton will do the trick.

Newcastle and Bournemouth are also interested as per the report, and so it remains to be seen who meets Arsenal’s demands, and which move Chambers prefers.

Meanwhile, another player potentially on his way out is Lucas Perez who failed to make the desired impression last season, albeit it wasn’t entirely his fault.

Injuries and a lack of opportunities from Wenger restricted him, but according to AS, both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are keen on the Spaniard and have submitted offers to the Gunners.

His agent is said to be evaluating all options, but with the promise of a more prominent role elsewhere, he’ll surely favour a new challenge with the 2018 World Cup in mind, although it’s added that in an ideal world he’ll secure a return to a La Liga club.