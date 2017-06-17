Chelsea concern on hold, £200k-a-week contract talks to restart after initial snub

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will reportedly restart contract talks with the club when he returns for pre-season training next month.

There doesn’t seemingly need to be a rush in discussions as the Belgian international still has two years remaining on his current deal.

However, in order to commit his future and lock him down for the long-term future, Chelsea are apparently keen to agree on new terms.

According to the Evening Standard, Courtois is currently on £100,000-a-week, but he’s looking to double his money with a new contract worth £200,000-a-week which will put him on par with Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea.

It’s added that Chelsea’s first offer fell way short of those demands, but the two parties agreed to put talks on hold until July with both sides having a desire to reach a new agreement.

The 25-year-old has been, is, and will be a pivotal part of Antonio Conte’s success at Stamford Bridge, as he’s won two Premier League titles in the last three years with Chelsea’s defensive record key in that success.

Combine that with the fact that the Blues were confident enough to sell Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth this summer, it’s clear that the expectation is that Courtois will commit and remain between the posts at Chelsea for years to come.

It will likely be a boost for all concerned if they can get the matter resolved before the start of the new season so it doesn’t serve as a potential distraction, but based on this report, there shouldn’t be too much concern amongst supporters over whether or not a deal will be struck between Chelsea and Courtois in the coming weeks.