Man City continue to plot £300m spending spree, but set limit for Guardiola’s top target

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has £300m to splash out on new signings this summer, but he won’t be held to ransom over Virgil van Dijk.

The Spanish tactician has already spent £43m on Bernardo Silva, as per BBC Sport, while BBC add that he splashed out £35m on goalkeeper Ederson as the club moved quickly to start strengthening the squad this summer.

However, it’s likely that he’s far from finished as City seemingly need to address various positions in the squad still to ensure that they can compete for major honours next season.

For example, having released Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas this summer, the full-back positions will need to be strengthened with new faces.

Nevertheless, as per Manchester Evening News, Guardiola is keen to get value for money moving forward, and he won’t be pushing the club to spend over the top on players not worthy of such price-tags.

It’s claimed that Van Dijk is the prime example of that, as despite being a top target for Man City, the demands being made by Southampton which rose to £70m after Liverpool’s botched swoop have pushed City to look elsewhere.

The same is said to be in place for the likes of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy who have been linked with a move to the Etihad, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the club’s top targets arrive or if they’re forced to look elsewhere.

Having overspent significantly over the years, it’s an overdue strategy from City, but better late than never. Now though, supporters will wait to see who else joins Silva and Ederson as new signings at the club this summer.