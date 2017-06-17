Man Utd suffer transfer blow as Euro giants held talks with superstar’s agent

Man Utd have reportedly been pushed back in the queue in the pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Paris Saint-Germain holding talks with his agent.

It was sensationally reported on Friday that the Portuguese international wanted out of Madrid, as he now faces accusations of tax fraud.

While he’s currently on international duty at the Confederations Cup in Russia, he’s sparked a whirlwind of speculation around Europe, with The Daily Mail reporting that it’s PSG who have made the early moves to try and prise him to the French capital.

If convicted of the charges, he will leave as he hasn’t been left impressed with the way in which Los Blancos have defended him either, and while a return to Old Trafford was touted as the obvious option, it’s claimed that PSG officials have wasted no time to hold initial discussions with Jorge Mendes.

Surprisingly, it’s claimed that those talks took place on the afternoon of the Champions League final earlier this month, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanting to be kept aware of the situation with Mendes aware of the problems that his client was set to face.

In turn, it remains to be seen what happens next as the French giants have made their desire to sign Ronaldo clear, and if he is genuinely set to leave Spain, then perhaps PSG will get the first phone call.

Whether or not this really is the end of the 31-year-old’s time with the La Liga champions is unclear still, but United will have to move quickly with their enquiries if they harbour ambitions of resigning a club legend.