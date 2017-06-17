Tottenham demand staggering £20m for bit-part ace to raise funds for new signings

Tottenham are reportedly pushing to sell defender Kevin Wimmer this summer, but they want a whopping £20m for him which could be a problem.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs two years ago, but in that time at White Hart Lane, he’s only been handed 13 Premier League starts with Mauricio Pochettino preferring other options.

With Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen established as starters and with other options available as back-up, it’s difficult to see Wimmer’s situation changing drastically in the coming months.

In turn, The Sun report that Tottenham are willing to sell him in order to raise funds and reinvest it in the squad, although their price-tag for the former Koln star could put interested parties off.

It’s noted that Tottenham signed Wimmer for £4.3m, but now they want £20m for him and unsurprisingly, there have been no offers as of yet.

Having missed out on Harry Maguire already with Leicester City snapping him up, Spurs don’t want to waste any more time in trying to strengthen their squad this summer.

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to see them getting anything for Wimmer for that kind of fee, and so it’s more than likely that they will have to reduce their demands if they wish to get him off the books and bring in a respectable return on their investment.

The decision itself certainly makes sense as they need to add real quality this summer to ensure that they take that next step to becoming a serious contender for silverware, but their expectations certainly need to be altered.