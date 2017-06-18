16-goal Tottenham target responds to transfer talk, good news for PL rivals

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has responded to talk that he will join Tottenham this summer, stating that he’s a happy man under Eddie Howe.

The 25-year-old was a pivotal part of the Cherries avoiding the drop from the Premier League last season, scoring 16 goals in total, with five coming in the last seven appearances to give them a really timely lift.

On the back of that, the Norwegian international has been attracting interest from Tottenham, and while he left the door open slightly ajar, it sounds more than likely that the north London outfit could struggle to persuade him to leave even if the price is right for the Cherries.

“I was focusing on the season and finishing it strongly. But I would be a liar if I said I hadn’t noticed it. It was in most papers in England and you have got people tagging you and sending you links here and there,” he said according to the Bournemouth Echo,

“I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Spurs, a big team who play in the Champions League.

“You never know in football but, hopefully, I will be here next year and I’m looking forward to working with the gaffer because he’s been brilliant with me since the day I set foot on the training ground.”

It would seem like a sensible signing for Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino, as at 25, King isn’t even reaching the peak of his powers just yet and he will hope to deliver by taking the next step in his career, even though he clearly believes Bournemouth and Howe can get more out of him.

As for Tottenham, they need more guarantees in a player to feature behind Harry Kane in terms of offering goals when the England international is either out of form or injured. Vincent Janssen failed to pass the test last season, and so signing King, who has Premier League experience already, could be a smart addition.