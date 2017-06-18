AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma replacement eyed, fifth signing arrives next week

AC Milan are stepping up their search for a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that it will be Mattia Perin.

After Donnarumma rejected the club’s offer of a contract renewal this week, it seems as though the Rossoneri have wasted little time in identifying someone to come in and replace him.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, there were further talks between Milan and Perin’s agent on Sunday, with the former ready to offer €7m plus bonuses to prise him away from Genoa.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that if an agreement can’t be reached, then the club have other options and targets with Neto, Bernd Leno and Alex Meret all specifically mentioned in the report as possible alternatives.

There doesn’t appear to be a way back for Donnarumma at this stage, but the decision over his future has yet to be made in terms of whether or not he’ll be sold this summer or if he will have to bide his time and see out the final 12 months of his current deal.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato report that Lucas Biglia is likely to be the fifth summer signing for the Rossoneri, with the Lazio captain expected to complete his move to the San Siro next week.

Milan have already brought in Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva, but their work is seemingly far from done as they eye midfield reinforcements next.

It’s been a busy summer already for the Italian giants, but it seems as though it’s far from over as Vincenzo Montella will expect further reinforcements and a Donnarumma replacement.