Arsenal face major concern, key ace frustrated over contract talks as three PL rivals circle

Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of activity with regards to his new contract.

The 23-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and like his teammates Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, there is no immediate suggestion that he will agree on new terms.

According to The Daily Mail, he’s keen to resolve his future as soon as possible, but with Arsenal dragging their feet and failing to offer him a new deal, it has led to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City monitoring the situation closely.

It’s particularly surprising when you consider his form and influence on the team last season, as that alone would surely be enough to spark Arsenal into action in terms of getting him to agree on a new contract almost immediately after last season ended.

Instead, a month on, Oxlade-Chamberlain isn’t any closer to penning a new deal it seems, and neither are Sanchez, Ozil or the likes of Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs and Wojciech Szczesny who all have just one year remaining on their current contracts too.

That is naturally going to be a major source of frustration and concern for supporters, as with Arsenal and Wenger wasting little time in announcing that he would stay on for a further two years, it’s about time that they confirmed some of the players were following suit.

Particularly in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s case though, with the England international staying fit, proving his quality and showing great versatility to fill various roles last season, the last thing Arsenal want to do is leave it much longer to convince him to commit his future, as there is unsurprisingly a long list of interested parties ready to swoop in the event that he decides to leave.