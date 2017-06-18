Jose Mourinho will be furious, Man Utd boss sees Chelsea try to hijack two major moves

Chelsea are reportedly trying to beat Jose Mourinho and Man Utd to the signing of two Real Madrid stars, which could leave the former Blues boss furious.

The players in question are Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, the former being heavily linked with an exit from Spain this week, while Alvaro Morata has been said to be on the verge of a move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

However, as reported by The Express, Roman Abramovich is ready to bid big money to land Ronaldo, and could even include Eden Hazard in his offer in a player exchange deal.

The Portuguese international has been accused of tax fraud this past week which has led to intense speculation that he wants out of Spain and a return to United is one of the more obvious options.

It seems as though Chelsea are ready to throw a spanner in the works though if Ronaldo is keen on a return to England, with Abramovich ready to dig deep into his pockets to make a deal happen.

If that wasn’t enough to ruin Mourinho’s mood, then The Mirror claim that Chelsea are planning to hijack his move for Morata too as a replacement for Diego Costa.

While it’s noted in the report that Morata has agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils, it’s claimed that Abramovich is ready to sanction a staggering £70m bid for the Spanish international to try and tempt him to turn down Man Utd and in turn accept a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

After it was reported that Antonio Conte text Diego Costa earlier this month to inform him that he no longer needed his services heading into next season, speculation has been rife as to who will replace the commanding forward.

As a result, the Morata link makes sense, but it will leave United and Mourinho far from impressed if they miss out on two of their top targets to their Premier League rivals.