Jurgen Klopp given huge transfer headache, Liverpool ace linked with exit

Liverpool flop Loris Karius is reportedly a target for Augsburg, giving Jurgen Klopp a difficult decision to make on whether or not to sell him after just one season at Anfield.

The 23-year-old made just 16 appearances last season, losing his place to Simon Mignolet after making some costly errors for Jurgen Klopp’s side early in the campaign.

In turn, it was far from the ideal first season at Liverpool for the German shot-stopper, and it raised question marks as to whether or not he is the long-term solution between the posts for the Reds.

While it would be quite harsh to sell him after just 12 months given that he may well just need a bit more experience and time to settle in England, Liverpool seemingly have a decision to make as The Sun report that Augsburg want Karius, and so Klopp will have to decide whether or not to keep faith in him or offload him now and continue with his summer business.

It’s added Karius cost Liverpool £4.7m from Mainz last summer, and they may well not get another decent offer especially if he remains on the sidelines next season and doesn’t get a chance to prove himself.

Time will tell what Klopp decides to do as Mignolet is arguably not the long-term solution either. In turn, perhaps selling Karius will bolster the transfer kitty further and enable Liverpool to target another top shot-stopper as they look for an experienced individual to come in and make an immediate impact both domestically and on Liverpool’s return to the Champions League.