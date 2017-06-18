Liverpool on verge of first major summer signing, £35m deal close

Liverpool are reportedly edging ever closer to completing the signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah, with a £35m offer being touted.

The Reds are undoubtedly looking for reinforcements in the wide positions this summer as they continue be linked with wingers right across Europe.

Salah’s name has been linked with a move to Anfield for weeks, and according to The Daily Mail, progress is certainly being made in the pursuit of the Egyptian international.

As per the report, Roma were initially demanding £39m, but the agreement is over a £35m transfer, with Liverpool hoping to compromise with £5m in add-ons.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year as he helped Roma qualify for the Champions League, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

It puts his struggles during his time at Chelsea in the past, as he has certainly showed his qualities since moving to Serie A, initially joining Fiorentina before his move to the capital.

In turn, he will return to England a very different player this summer if Liverpool are able to agree on terms, which they seem likely to do so on the basis of this report.

It will be a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp as his side over relied on Sadio Mane last season, to the degree that they struggled badly without him when he went on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, they showed that it wasn’t all about him with their form to end the season to secure a Champions League spot while he was out injured, although quality and depth will be badly needed if they wish to compete both at home and in Europe next season and Salah fits the bill perfectly in terms of what the German tactician is looking for.