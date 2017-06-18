Liverpool putting transfer pressure on, willing to offer whopping €50m for winger

Liverpool haven’t yet given up on Sporting Lisbon star Gelson Martins, as they are reportedly prepared to go up to as high as €50m to sign him this summer.

The 21-year-old had a decent campaign last year, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, and he’ll be hoping to now take that next step in his career.

Moving forward, to work with Jurgen Klopp would certainly do that for you, and A Bola report that Liverpool could be ready to put in a €50m bid to prise him away from the Portuguese giants.

After initial suggestions were that they would bid around €40-45m, Liverpool will be hoping the increase will make the difference and at the very least convince them to come to the negotiating table.

Klopp has made signing a winger a priority this summer it seems, as the Reds will need reinforcements across the board next season with the return of Champions League football to their calendar.

Further, there was an over-reliance on Sadio Mane last season which will be a concern moving forward as Liverpool will need more than that, and it appears as though Martins has emerged as the man to do the job.

It’s still a gamble given his inexperience in terms of performing on the biggest stages, especially when you consider the money involved.

However, it looks as though Liverpool are ready to that risk, with Klopp needing to add quality and depth on the wings next season as the Reds look to compete domestically and do themselves proud in Europe with a solid showing on their return to the Champions League.