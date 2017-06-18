Man Utd told to pay staggering £131m to land La Liga superstar, two Euro giants rival them

With Cristiano Ronaldo continuing to be linked with an exit from Real Madrid, he will reportedly cost any interested party £131m this summer.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a sensational stint in the Spanish capital, winning countless trophies and individual accolades to further establish himself as one of, if not the, best player in Europe over the last few years.

However, while accusations of tax fraud were said to be the reason behind his desire to leave, The Telegraph claim that it’s his desire for a fresh challenge that has led to widespread speculation of a move elsewhere.

Ronaldo has incredibly won the Champions League three times in four seasons, while he also picked up the La Liga title this past year too as he continues to achieve all that he can in Madrid.

In turn, it’s understandable as to why he would possibly want a change in scenery to test himself, and while the report adds that Man United, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have emerged as possible destinations, it will cost them a whopping £131m to prise Ronaldo away from Madrid.

A return to United would be the sentimental choice having enjoyed such a stellar stint at Old Trafford previously, but again, would that be the new challenge that he would want? PSG are sold as a really appealing option in the report, and the Ligue 1 giants undoubtedly have the resources to make it happen.

Given that Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup, no decision is likely to arrive on his future any time soon. In turn, the speculation will likely continue for some weeks, but United will undoubtedly monitor the situation with a bid of £131m standing in their way of a potential reunion with their former hero.