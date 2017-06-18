Pep Guardiola on verge of crucial £5m reunion, two more Man City signings close

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly stepping up his recruitment drive, as he closes in on three new signings this week.

The Spanish tactician has already seen Bernardo Silva and Ederson arrive at the Etihad this summer, but there is still a long way to go for him to complete his squad.

Having released Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy earlier this month, full-backs need to arrive at City this summer and it appears as though they’re ready to bring in three new faces.

According to The Guardian, City have approached Juventus for Dani Alves with the Brazilian international set to receive a two-year contract. while it will take £5m to prise him away from Turin.

It’s a really smart move from Guardiola if he can pull it off, as not only will the Brazilian veteran bring plenty of experience and a winning mentality to the squad, but as proven last season, he can still offer plenty to the cause and be a fundamental part of City’s push for silverware next season.

Negotiations are understood to be continuing between the two parties though, and The Sun believe Alves isn’t the only one nearing a move to Manchester.

They believe that both Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are also expected to arrive which will entirely secure the full-back positions moving forward, with Walker likely to have to battle it out with Alves now for a place in the starting line-up on the right side.

All three players in question fit the bill in the sense that they match what Guardiola wants in a full-back with their defensive abilities and energy and quality from an attacking perspective, and so they will undoubtedly be important additions for the Spaniard.