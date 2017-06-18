Wantaway Arsenal ace linked with shock £20m move to London rivals

West Ham are reportedly looking to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud as he looks set to move on this summer for a more prominent role elsewhere.

The 30-year-old was an important figure for Arsenal last season, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, but most of those outings were off the bench.

While the situation at the Emirates might change depending on what happens with Alexis Sanchez’s future, according to The Sun, Giroud looks set to move on this summer and surprisingly it could be to join another London club in West Ham.

In truth, it would seemingly be the best option for him given that Danny Welbeck’s return from injury pushed him further down the pecking order too last season, while as the report mentions, Arsenal have been linked with big-money moves for the likes Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

As a result, it’s unlikely that the French international’s position will improve significantly moving forward, and Slaven Bilic is ready to give him the option of moving to the Olympic Stadium and playing a leading role for the Hammers.

It could make sense for Arsenal too from a financial point of view, as the Sun add that he could fetch £20m, which would be a profit of £7m from when the Gunners signed Giroud from Montpellier in 2012.

Nevertheless, it does take away a different option for Wenger in attack as the Frenchman’s aerial prowess and presence up front is something that has been used to great effect at times by Arsenal, and they will no longer have that should he move on this summer.