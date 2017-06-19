£45m-rated Tottenham star at centre of transfer scrap, PL rivals battle Euro giants

Bayern Munich are reportedly pushing to beat Manchester City to the signing of Tottenham defender Kyle Walker, who is valued at around £45m.

Walker has established himself as a key figure at Tottenham over the past two years, and Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to keep his squad in tact after another successful campaign last year.

Their inability to make that final step in terms of winning silverware as well as the financial limitations in place at Spurs combine to put pressure on them to compete with the top clubs, and it looks as though Walker could be the first to go this summer.

According to The Express, City are expected to make an offer for the £45m-rated England international this week, but it appears as though Pep Guardiola could face competition from a familiar foe in former club Bayern Munich.

It’s added that the Bundesliga giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Philippe Lahm after he retired at the end of last season, and it seems as though Walker fits the bill for Carlo Ancelotti.

The 27-year-old will reportedly land a £150,000-a-week contract in Bavaria, figures that Tottenham arguably can’t match, and so it looks as though the first high-profile exit could be seen in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s a huge blow for Guardiola, as per the report, as he now risks missing out on Walker, while he is also struggling to get a deal over the line for Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy with the Ligue 1 champions raising their demands to £40m for the French international.

Having let Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas all leave this month, strengthening at full-back is an absolute necessity for the Spanish tactician, but he could now be forced to consider other options.