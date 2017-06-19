AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma given chance of U-turn, €19m signing done by Wednesday

Despite a fierce backlash from AC Milan supporters, CEO Marco Fassone has left the door open for Gianluigi Donnarumma to change his mind over his future.

The 18-year-old rejected Milan’s offer of a contract extension last week, sparking wild speculation about his future as he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

After an exchange of words between his agent Mino Raiola and Fassone on Sunday night through the media, the latter covered a number of topics, but perhaps most importantly he insisted that the club are ready to talk again if Donnarumma changes his mind.

“If he were to reconsider, not only would he be welcomed back with open arms by Milan the club, but in the end I think also by the Milan fans. Moods can change so quickly,” Fassone told Corriere della Sera.

It comes after the youngster was targeted by supporters while on international duty with the Italy U21s on Sunday, and while they may well be doing irreparable damage, Fassone is seemingly keen on leaving the door open if Donnarumma and Raiola have a change of heart.

Meanwhile, as reported by MilanNews.it, Lazio midfield Lucas Biglia is edging ever closer to completing his move to the San Siro, with reports suggesting that he’ll arrive in a €19m deal.

That’s down from Lazio’s initial demands of €25m, and it’s added that a meeting is expected to be held on Wednesday which will finalise an agreement for the Argentine international to start his new challenge with the Rossoneri.

Franck Kessie has already arrived this summer to bolster the midfield, but given it’s an area of real weakness for Milan, more was needed, and it appears as though Biglia will be the man to fill the role in the heart of the team.