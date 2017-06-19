Arsenal suffer major Barcelona-shaped setback, 22-year-old extends loan deal

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a huge blow as Hector Bellerin’s parents have moved back to Spain amid talk he wants a return to Barcelona.

The Spaniard is currently on international duty with the Under-21 side at the European Championship in Poland, and so while his focus is purely on that tournament, little is expected to happen with regards to his future.

However, according to Sport, the pieces are being put in place for his return to the Catalan giants, as his parents, who have been with him throughout his career, have moved back to Spain, close to Barcelona, while Bellerin himself is said to be aware that the deal will be long and complicated and doesn’t expect any progress until July.

Further, and perhaps most damaging to Arsenal as far as this report goes, it reiterates his desire to return to the Nou Camp after leaving the Spanish giants for the Gunners in 2011.

Despite the fact that the 22-year-old was given the opportunity by Arsene Wenger to be a leading figure at the Emirates and establish himself as one of the top right-backs in Europe, it looks as though the sentimental choice of returning home will win.

Meanwhile, Lattenkreuz have confirmed that Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will remain with Stuttgart next season as he looks to continue his development.

The 22-year-old made 26 appearances in Bundesliga 2 last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists. However, it doesn’t appear as though Wenger is in any particular rush to take him back to north London, and so he will remain in Germany for another campaign to continue to improve and gain experience.