Liverpool, Arsenal alerted as Real Madrid starlet makes decisive transfer demand

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio could reportedly demand a transfer away from the Spanish giants if they sign any more competition for places.

The 21-year-old impressed many last season as he bagged 10 goals and four assists in 38 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, and he’s taken that form into the Under-21 European Championship having scored a hat-trick in Spain’s opening match win over Macedonia.

However, as per Diario Gol, he is ready to make a key demand of Los Blancos moving forward, as he has warned them that he could look elsewhere if the club sign more competition for places which in turn could leave him stuck on the bench next season.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus are all specifically mentioned in the report as interested parties who will now undoubtedly be monitoring his situation closely, as they could look to pounce in the event that he wants regular football away from the Bernabeu.

It’s crucial for him now that he isn’t pushed further down the pecking order as he’s already behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. Add competition from the likes of Isco and James Rodriguez, and it’s a very crowded picture at the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata have been heavily linked with exits so far this summer and so that sounds promising from Asensio’s perspective moving forward. However, it’s pivotal now that Madrid don’t go out and sign replacements rather than place their faith in him, as that could spark a real transfer battle for his signature this summer.