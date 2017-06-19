Liverpool continue talks for £35m target, personal terms already agreed

Liverpool are reportedly still locked in negotiations with Roma over winger Mohamed Salah, as the two clubs haven’t yet reached an agreement on a fee.

The 25-year-old won’t have too many fond memories of his previous spell in the Premier League, as he failed to deliver for Chelsea before being shipped off to Serie A.

In the time that has passed since though, Salah has established himself as a top player and was pivotal for Roma last season, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions to help them qualify for the Champions League.

However, as per Sky Sports, he continues to near a switch to Liverpool as it’s claimed that personal terms have been agreed upon between the Merseysiders and Egyptian international already, although there is still an issue over his transfer fee.

Having increased their offer from the initial bid of £28m, Liverpool are said to have a £35m ceiling for Salah, including add-ons, but that still falls short of Roma’s valuation of the winger.

It’s unclear as to whether or not Liverpool will now make an improved bid, but it’s added in the report it had been expected over the weekend with suggestions that the transfer could start to move quickly with a medical possible as early as Tuesday.

Given their return to the Champions League, Liverpool have the need and resources to significantly improve the current squad at Anfield to make them genuine contenders across all competitions.

While they haven’t brought in any marquee signings yet, they are expected to arrive in the coming months and if Salah is the first, then Liverpool fans can be pretty happy as on the basis of what he’s done at Roma, he could play a crucial role for Jurgen Klopp next season, adding pace, creativity and goals in the wide positions.