Liverpool fans get very excited as €70m prolific striker open to Anfield move

Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly open to joining Liverpool this summer, and it has sparked a frenzy amongst supporters.

According to Le Parisien, the Reds will have to splash out €70m on the Gabon international, and he is open to the idea of linking up with former boss Jurgen Klopp at Anfield ahead of next season.

Enter an absolute meltdown on Twitter from some Reds supporters who can’t quite handle the thought of Liverpool completing a deal for one of the best strikers in Europe.

Aubameyang scored a staggering 40 goals in 46 appearances for Dortmund last season, and at 28 years of age, he’s just entering his peak years as Liverpool look for a prolific forward who can lead the line for them in the Premier League and Champions League next season.

It’s fair to say that most Liverpool fans are on board with the move, as a few couldn’t quite hide their delight at the mere thought of seeing Aubameyang at Anfield in a Liverpool shirt next season.

There still seems to be a long way to go before it’s a real possibility, as the Merseysiders still face competition for the former AC Milan starlet.

In turn, this is all a bit premature, but why not dream of having a frontline capable of firing the club to great success moving forward.

If Aubameyang goes to Liverpool, I'll give everyone who RTs this a cookie — MGH (@OfficialMgh) June 18, 2017

If we really want Aubameyang & the price is €70m.

Lets just get it the fuck done & bid €70m & not a bid of €67,5m + 12 boxes of DunkinDonuts — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) June 18, 2017

Me when Liverpool sign Salah, VVD, Mendy and Aubameyang https://t.co/8FZ360iMfr — ? (@SaIahAkbar) June 18, 2017

If we get Aubameyang,salah and VVD I'll get klopp tattooed on my arse! — Lewis Gowthorpe (@LewisYNWA) June 18, 2017

Mané – Aubameyang – Salah I'm sorry, but this would be illegal. — – (@AnfieldRd96) June 18, 2017

The whole Liverpool fanbase when we see that we're linked to Aubameyang: pic.twitter.com/RTtmzkHxzA — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) June 18, 2017