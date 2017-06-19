Man Utd fight Arsenal in transfer battle for highly-rated £15m defensive ace

Man Utd have reportedly been scouting Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney as they look to battle Arsenal for his signature.

The 20-year-old was a key figure for Brendan Rodgers last season in an historic campaign for Celtic, making 40 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals while providing 12 assists.

As he continues to impress for club and country, The Sun claim that United scouted him during Scotland’s recent 2-2 draw with England and are now prepared to battle Arsenal to land the £15m-rated defender.

The Red Devils are seemingly in the market for a left-back with problems still persisting with Luke Shaw, and so Jose Mourinho could be forced into action and will request that the club bring in further reinforcements in that department.

As for Arsenal, it doesn’t seem to make too much sense given that they confirmed the signing of Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer earlier this month and so Tierney will clearly arrive to provide competition.

What that means for Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal remains to be seen, but it’s evident that United seem to need a new left-back more than their Premier League rivals, with Arsenal likely to be content with the options at Arsene Wenger’s disposal already.

Perhaps fed up of seeing the likes of Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind fill in due to injuries, it’s time for Mourinho to sort out that area with a long-term solution. Having already signed Victor Lindelof this summer, the defensive line could seemingly be set to be strengthened further, making them an even more formidable unit given Man Utd had the second best defensive record in the Premier League last season.