Man Utd legend has up to staggering nine options ahead of Old Trafford exit

Although it remains unclear as to whether or not Wayne Rooney will leave Man Utd this summer, he certainly isn’t short of possible destinations.

The 31-year-old struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular under Jose Mourinho last season, although he still managed to make 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists.

Having now become the club’s all-time record goalscorer coupled with the fact that he’s won all there is to win at Old Trafford, it seems like a natural time for Rooney to walk away.

However, there are no guarantees that will happen, even if The Times report that it isn’t just the riches of China on offer to the England stalwart this summer, with countless options around Europe and further abound on the table for him ahead of next season.

It’s claimed that the likes of Tianjin Quanjian and Jiangsu Suning, the latter of whom appointed Fabio Capello as boss last week, are interested. However, if Rooney isn’t keen on the idea of moving to the Far East, two of the big three in Turkey, teams in Spain, Italy and the US are all reportedly keen on exploring the possibility of signing the former Everton man.

Further, the Toffees are also said to still be in the mix, as are Stoke City even though they would need the forward to dramatically reduce his wage demands, and so there are undoubtedly several options available to Rooney this summer.

However, the expectation is still that he will join his Man Utd teammates on their pre-season tour of the US on July 8, as despite all the talk of an exit, he could still be useful for Mourinho especially as he looks to focus his attention on replacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.