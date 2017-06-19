Tottenham defensive ace set for exit, PL rivals won’t go near £20m price-tag

Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer is reportedly available for transfer this summer, but the club’s £20m valuation could prove to be problematic.

The Austrian ace has struggled to establish himself at the club since his arrival from Koln two years ago, and in truth it’s bound to be difficult for anyone given Jan Vertongthen and Toby Alderweireld are ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to The Mirror, Southampton are keen on the 24-year-old, although they won’t touch Wimmer’s £20m price-tag which they deem to be too much.

From the Saints perspective, they’ll be looking to find a long-term replacement for Jose Fonte after his exit for West Ham in January, while Wimmer could also be a perfect defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk if the Dutchman stays at St. Mary’s beyond this summer.

As for Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino will have to prioritise having real quality and depth right across his squad, and if there are certain individuals who don’t stack up and are incapable of having the impact required, then he’ll have to offload and reinvest in his squad.

Wimmer arguably falls under that bracket as having had two years to nail down a spot in the starting line-up, it could be a sign to suggest that he isn’t the best option to have in reserve to really push the likes of Vertonghen and Alderweireld.

Time will tell if he leaves as Tottenham can’t risk losing too much depth with no players coming in, but the £20m demands do seem a bit optimistic for a player who has made just 14 Premier League appearances in the last two years.