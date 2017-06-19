(Video) Brilliant Nathan Redmond goal keeps England on track for more international glory

England 2-1 Slovakia

England remain on track (although there is still a long way to go) to complete an incredible international double this summer.

After Paul Simpson’s U20 side won the World Cup in South Korea earlier this month, Aidy Boothroyd’s U21s are now competing for European glory in Poland.

England did not begin their U21 campaign as sharply as they would have liked.

After scraping a 0-0 draw with Sweden on Friday, Boothroyd’s youngster’s fell 1-0 down to Slovakia on Monday evening.

With the harsh tournament format – just four of 12 teams progressing from the group phase – England could not afford to lose.

Cue Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, who equalised shortly after half time, before Southampton winger Nathan Redmond got England properly back on track with a fine winner.

Redmond’s superb solo goal demonstrated his fine dribbling skills, as well as his sharp shooting.

Nathan Redmond was England's match-winner as Aidy Boothroyd's U21s beat Slovakia 2-1??? Can England now win Euro 2017??? (L'Equipe?) pic.twitter.com/IVOZ8PfY4y — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 19, 2017

Next up England play hosts Poland on Thursday. A win will guarantee a place in the semi-finals, while a draw might be good enough depending on other results.