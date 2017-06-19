(Video) Cesc Fabregas claims yet another assist as Chelsea star sets up son’s first ever goal

Cesc Fabregas is truly the Assist King.

No player has set up more goals in the Premier League in the last three seasons than the 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who claimed yet another assist this weekend.

Leonardo's first ever goal at 2 months. Good start son, still a long way to go. ?? A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Fabregas marked Father’s Day 2017 by helping his two-month-old son, Leonardo, score the first goal of his young life.

Leonardo is Fabregas’s only son, but he has three children in total.

The former Barcelona star has daughters called Lia and Capri.



