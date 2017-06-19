(Video) Gianluigi Donnarumma faces crazy abuse after AC Milan snub, fake money thrown at him

It’s not a good time to be Gianluigi Donnarumma right now, as AC Milan fans continue to aim abuse at him after his snub last week.

Despite being away on international duty with Italy U21s at the European Championship in Poland, a local Milan fan club ensured that he couldn’t escape from the criticism.

‘Dollarumma’ banners were seen at kick off behind the goal before the group flung fake money at the 18-year-old as he was standing in front of the goal ahead of a corner with play temporarily having to be stopped to clear up the mess.

The shot-stopper infuriated supporters last week when he opted to reject a contract extension, although these actions are likely to split opinion.

Many will see this as going too far, but sadly others will revel in it and believe that Donnarumma deserves everything he gets at this point after his perceived betrayal.

The Italian international has 12 months remaining on his current contract, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’s sold this summer or told to see out the agreement before moving on for free next year. With Milan CEO Marco Fassone and his agent Mino Raiola engaged in a war of words through the media on Sunday, it doesn’t look as if this situation will calm down any time soon.