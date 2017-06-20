£35m Liverpool signing flies to UK on Tuesday, expected to complete deal

Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to arrive in the UK on Tuesday evening as he looks set to complete his £35m signing from Roma this week.

The 25-year-old posted an image on Instagram this week showing that he was in Egypt, although Egypt Airlines undoubtedly dropped a clanger in thanking him on Twitter for flying with them which in turn naturally sparked speculation that he was on his way to England.

According to the Liverpool Echo, it appears as though that is exactly what’s happening as he will in London from Cairo on Tuesday evening, with his agent and club officials likely to continue talks to finalise a £35m switch from Roma.

It’s added that an agreement on a fee and payment structure is close but not yet in place, with Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards expected to hold talks with his Roma counterpart Monchi in the next 24 hours.

Provided that there is a positive conclusion to talks, Salah will likely have his medical on Wednesday, as per the report, ahead of putting pen-to-paper on a five year deal and being official unveiled as a Liverpool player by the end of the week.

It’s worth noting though that there is still seemingly a long way to go before we go that stage, but the fact that he’s expected in England and is ready to complete a deal would suggest that Liverpool can be confident of seeing him at Anfield next season.

Salah struggled in his previous stint in the Premier League with Chelsea, but having established himself as a top player in Serie A during spells with Fiorentina and Roma, Liverpool supporters can be happy with the acquisition as he also seemingly fits everything that Jurgen Klopp needs in a winger in his team, which his pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal a nightmare for opposing defenders.