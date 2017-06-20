AC Milan transfer news: Fresh Donnarumma talks, €25m signing in by end of week

AC Milan have reportedly reopened discussions with Gianluigi Donnarumma over the possibility of him performing a U-turn and signing a new contract.

The 18-year-old’s decision to turn down the club’s offer of a renewal sparked a fierce backlash from supporters, as it looked as though he could be set to leave the club.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.

However, according to well-respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are working to start talks with Donnarumma again as they continued to leave the door open and believe that there is still a possibility a deal can be reached with the teenager and his agent Mino Raiola.

It’s added that negotiations for possible replacements including Mattia Perin have been temporarily put on hold, which suggests further that Milan are focused on trying to secure Donnarumma first if there is a chance that he can be persuaded to change his mind.

While there was a real sense of disappointment and frustration with Donnarumma’s decision, it’s still felt that if he were to commit and comment on the entire situation, then perhaps there is a way back for him and he’s able to put this entire episode behind him.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sport Italia, Milan are closing in on the signing of Atalanta defender Andrea Conti, although there is still negotiating to be done on his transfer fee.

Milan offered just over €20m, but their Serie A rivals want €28m. In turn, it’s suggested that €25m will be the middle ground for the two clubs while certain Milan players could be offered in exchanged to sweeten the deal and get it over the line with a meeting to finalise the deal scheduled for the end of the week, as per the report.

Given the quality and consistency he displayed last season to help Atalanta qualify for the Europa League, the Italian international would be another welcome addition to the squad at the San Siro, and it’s no real surprise Milan have pushed so hard for his signing over the past few weeks.