Arsenal fans look away, PL rivals make £40m talisman primary target

Manchester City are reportedly set to bide their time as they prefer Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sanchez is coming off the back of a season during which he bagged 30 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, as he established himself as an integral figure at Arsenal.

However, the 28-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, and with the Gunners desperate to see him commit his future to the club, it looks as though they will have to deal with some stiff competition to gain his signature.

According to ESPN, Pep Guardiola has made the Chilean international his priority this summer, although he will find it difficult to prise him away from their direct Premier League rivals even with a reported offer of around £40m.

Nevertheless, it’s added that he’s not prepared to make a move for Dortmund forward Aubameyang, which in turn has led to the assumption that City will be patient and look to pounce in the event that it becomes apparent Sanchez is ready to leave north London.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the former Barcelona and Udinese ace, but it’s added in the report that if he does decide to quit Arsenal, he will join Guardiola and City.

The lack of progress and comment from the club and player himself has continued to frustrate all concerned, as well as raise tension and anxiousness over what he will decide to do.

Add this update to the mix and it’s only likely to further complicate matters, with Arsenal undoubtedly desperate to see Sanchez commit to the club and continue to spearhead their pursuit of silverware moving forward.

The FA Cup won’t be enough for him though, and so perhaps activity elsewhere in the transfer market and a show of ambition will be pivotal to keep him.