Arsene Wenger set for Barcelona raid, £30m bid launched by Arsenal boss

Although he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time, it’s been claimed that Arsene Wenger is ready to snap up Barcelona ace Arda Turan this summer.

The 30-year-old has been restricted when it comes to first-team opportunities at the Nou Camp, as he made 30 appearances last season, injuries were also a major factor, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

At this stage of his career he’ll surely want a prominent role and regular football at a top European club, and according to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to provide that to him.

It won’t be cheap as it’s claimed that he could cost £30m, which could be enough to put Wenger off as he isn’t known to spend so much on a player, especially at Turan’s age.

Nevertheless, he’ll have to weigh that up with the benefits of the move as the former Turkish international can bring experience, quality and a winning mentality to the Emirates which could help the club move in the right direction.

There’s no denying that Barcelona are in a strong position as Turan is under contract until 2020, and while they continue to chase their own targets this summer, they’ll surely be looking to cash in and boost their own transfer kitty with his sale.

In turn, much will depend on how highly Arsenal value the player as the speculation of possible interest refuses to go away, which would suggest that there is a real possibility that he could move to north London if the figures are right for both parties.