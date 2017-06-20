Most influential Chelsea figure offered staggering £9.5m-a-year deal, six-man transfer shortlist in play

Chelsea have reportedly held positive talks with Antonio Conte over a new contract, with the Blues set to make a significant offer to the Italian.

The former Juventus and Italy boss delivered the Premier League title in his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge last season, while also enjoying a run to the FA Cup final.

With Chelsea back in the Champions League, all seemed to be positive. However, tension over his handling of Diego Costa’s future and a lack of summer signings thus far led to reported issues between the club and Conte, but according to The Daily Mail it looks as though things are being smoothed over.

As per the report, he met with chief executive officer Marina Granovskaia on Sunday, and is said to have been left encouraged by talks with regards to his improved contract and plans for this summer in terms of bolstering his squad.

While they certainly impressed and deserved their league title success last season, there’s no denying that the Chelsea squad is thin, and they were fortunate not to suffer too many serious injury setbacks along the way which could have badly derailed them.

Nevertheless, with a return to Europe in mind, they need to add quality and depth in various departments, and so that will surely have been a topic of conversation on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku, Alex Sandro, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero, Leonardo Bonucci and Jerome Boateng all specifically mentioned in the report as possible targets.

Further, it’s noted that Conte will be offered a new deal worth £9.5m-a-year, and so it looks a lot more positive compared to a week ago when ongoing speculation continued to suggest that the 47-year-old could leave after just one season in charge.