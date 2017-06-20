Pep Guardiola on verge of important £5m reunion, former ace demands exit amid Man City talk

Dani Alves has reportedly told Juventus that he wants to leave Turin this summer, sparking further talk of a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City.

The Brazilian stalwart only joined the Serie A giants last summer, helping them to a domestic double this season while they fell short in the Champions League final.

Having achieved almost everything he wanted to achieve in Italy after just one season, it appears as though he’s ready to move on to his next challenge, and according to The Guardian, that involves a reunion with Guardiola, his former boss at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old’s agent is said to have told Juve that his client wishes to move on, with both City and Chelsea likely to request the opportunity to discuss personal terms with the highly decorated defender.

Alves has won an incredible number of trophies throughout his career, the best years of which he spent at the Nou Camp with Guardiola, and a chance to work with him again at this stage of his career is surely one that he will jump at.

Coupled with the fact that the Spanish tactician is desperately seeking full-backs this summer after letting Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all leave, it seems to make a lot of sense for both parties.

It’s added in the report that it could take as little as £5m to secure a move for Alves, with the experienced Brazilian international likely to now become the club’s third summer signing behind Bernardo Silva and Ederson.