Pep Guardiola ready to swoop for £60m+ Man City target, Liverpool dealt huge blow

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keeping a close eye on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Borussia Dortmund with a view of swooping.

The Spanish tactician has wasted little time in getting his summer transfer business started as City have already snapped up Bernardo Silva and Ederson to start the process of bolstering their squad.

However, it’s widely acknowledged that they’re far from done this summer, and according to Sky Sports, Aubameyang could be their marquee signing in the coming weeks.

After seeing a £60m move to Paris Saint-Germain fall through last week, the Gabon international is seemingly back up for grabs, with the report also noting that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on a reunion with his former star.

Nevertheless, what would be a more appealing for him, assuming that interest from City is genuine? Both projects at City and Liverpool are exciting and they both have top managers at the helm. In turn, if it does come down to a decision between the two Premier League giants, Aubameyang will have to think carefully about what the right choice for him is.

One thing’s certain though, and that’s the 28-year-old is one of the most prolific forwards in Europe and he would be a real statement signing and a massive problem for other Premier League defences next season and beyond.

Having scored 40 goals in 46 appearances last season, he is seemingly at the peak of his powers as that was his most prolific campaign yet having bagged 39 in 49 outings the previous year.

In turn, now is the time to strike for the likes of City and Liverpool, and whoever he decides to join, they would have a scary attacking line up with him spearheading the team.