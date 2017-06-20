(Photo) Peter Crouch wins Twitter with most hilarious tweet you’ll see all year

Not the first time, Peter Crouch has had us in stitches as he came up with the best tweet we’re likely to see in quite some time.

The 6ft 7in Stoke City striker is currently enjoying his summer with the family, but apparently his family extends beyond humans.

As seen below, after taking a picture with some giraffes, the former England international captioned it with: “Summer for me is about time with family”.

Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017

Naturally, it was an absolute hit on Twitter as it racked up over 100,000 retweets and likes in no time, and it’s just another example of the 36-year-old’s brilliant sense of humour.

He’s had his troubles in the past in terms of unfair abuse from rival supporters, but Crouch is undoubtedly winning at life nowadays with more wise cracks like this leaving his followers and fans in stitches too.

After helping Stoke finish in 13th spot last season, he’ll be back next year hoping to push them further up the table in whatever role he’s given.