Chelsea open transfer talks as ambitious Blues hope to cheer-up Champions League’s second most prolific forward

Chelsea have reportedly opened transfer talks as they plot an ambitious move for Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have made a serious enquiry about Lewandowski, who is unsettled at Bayern due to a row with his manager and teammates.

Per The Mirror, Lewandowski feels unhappy that he was not supported enough in his bid to win the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot last season.

Despite this apparent lack of help, the 28-year-old still ended the campaign with an impressive 30 Bundesliga strikes to his name – leaving him just one short of Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lewandowski is, without doubt, one of Europe’s best strikers.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Champions League goals than Lewandowski over the past two seasons – the Pole netting 17 in 21 appearances, compared to the Real Madrid icon’s 28 in 25.

Chelsea’s interest in Lewandowski comes as the Blues are considering alternative options to re-signing Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is still very much on Chelsea’s radar, The Mirror reports, but Everton’s £100m asking price appears to be a big stumbling block.