Chelsea transfer agreed as striker decides short-term future lies outside of England

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will spend the 2017-18 season in South Wales as The Mirror are reporting that Swansea City have won the race to sign him on a year-long loan deal.

Teenager Abraham has agreed a short-term transfer to Swansea, despite interest from Newcastle United, The Mirror add.

Nineteen-year-old Abraham has just returned to Stamford Bridge after a hugely successful loan spell at Bristol City.

He scored 23 league goals and chipped in with three assists for the Championship strugglers, who would surely have been relegated were it not for the Blues youngster.

Abraham is currently on international duty with England at the U21 European Championship in Poland.

The Mirror claim he is likely to make the move to Swansea official after the tournament.

Abraham has started both of England’s group games so far, but has failed to find the net.

Up next for England is a group-decider against hosts Poland in Kielce on Thursday.

A win for the Young Lions would guarantee them a place in the semi-finals.