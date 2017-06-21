Cristiano Ronaldo wage demands won’t block Man United transfer, £122m bid made for £365k-a-week Real Madrid star

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will not price Manchester United out of a deal this summer.

According to The Sun, the Portugal captain wants to quit the Bernabeu and has instructed his agent to arrange his return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is currently paid £365,000 per week by Real and United are willing to match those wages, per The Sun, who add that the 32-year-old will not make excessive financial demands of the Red Devils as he has his heart set on rejoining the club he left in 2009.

Four-time Ballon d’Or Ronaldo will leave Real as a club legend, having provided 406 goals and 111 assists in eight seasons for the Spanish giants.

He has won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, three Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups with Madrid.

Such is his status and ability, it is no surprise that United are not alone in their admiration of Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested and The Sun claim that the French side have sent Real a world-record bid of £122m.