Martin Skrtel’s pictorial response to Swansea transfer talk suggests former Liverpool ace has no plans to return to PL

Martin Skrtel has declared his love for current club Fenerbahce amid transfer talk linking him with a possible move to Swansea City.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Swansea had enquired to Fenerbahce chiefs about Skrtel’s availability as the Welsh outfit look to make plans for live without in-demand centre-back Alfie Mawson.

However, it looks as though the Swans might have a tough time convincing Skrtel to leave Fenerbahce, even if his club were prepared to part with him.

Skrtel enjoyed eight seasons in England with Liverpool between 2008 and 2016 – winning the League Cup and LFC’s Player of the Year Award in 2012 – but, judging by his latest Instagram post, he has no plans to return to the Premier League as he is more than happy where he is.

Skrtel cost Fenerbahce £5m in 2016, as reported by the Daily Mail, and the Istanbul outfit would expect to recoup most of that figure were they to sell him, per the newspaper.