Rapid winger with top speed of 34.84km/h could be Chelsea’s transfer wildcard

Chelsea could make a move for Middlesbrough speed king Adama Traore this summer.

Spanish publication Sport claim that the 21-year-old former Barcelona youth star is a candidate to be Antonio Conte’s ‘surprise signing’.

Traore was tipped for big things at Barca, but he hasn’t enjoyed the best of times in England, suffering relegation in consecutive seasons with Aston Villa and then Middlesbrough.

He hasn’t done much on a personal note either, scoring zero Premier League goals and providing just two assists in 16 starts and 21 substitute appearances.

However, Traore has caught the eye in flashes due to his electric pace.

According to Middlesbrough’s official website, Traore clocked a top speed of 34.84km/h during a game against Arsenal last October.

Based on recent statistics published by the Daily Star, Traore was just 0.47km/h behind the Premier League’s quickest footballer, Southampton striker Shane Long, who topped the speed chart with a fastest run of 35.31.

Eden Hazard was Chelsea’s fastest Premier League player last season, per Star Sport, who recorded him reaching 35.03km/h, which earned him 10th place on the Premier League’s overall list.